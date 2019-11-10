Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Jerome" Turner. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Nashville Baptist Church 512 E Washington St Nashville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth "Jerome" TurnerNASHVILLE - Kenneth "Jerome" Turner, age 93, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, November 8, 2019. Jerome was born in Nash County on November 1, 1926. He was the son of William Otha Turner and Leller Privette Turner.A veteran of the United States Army , Jerome served in World War II in Germany with Headquarters Special Troops, 1st Infantry Division in which he was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Occupation Medal. After returning home from the war, he attended King's Business School in Raleigh and went to work for Jones & May in Nashville. He then went on to work for John Sustare, Inc. where he would remain for over 30 years. Never one to retire, Jerome furthered his career with the W.R. Deans family business, Service Sales, working out of both their Rocky Mount and College Park-Raleigh locations. In his later years, he found purpose and enjoyment working for the Nashville Graphic newspaper.Jerome was a member of the Nashville Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Deacon Chair, Sunday School Director and he sang in the Adult choir and the Men's Quartet. He was very proud to be a Veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 110 for 66 years and served as Adjutant for 60 years. He looked forward to going to the "Grateful Friends of Veterans" luncheon, hosted by Tim and Brenda Stallings of Middlesex. He was always happy to be invited to the Veterans' Day Celebration at Southern Nash Middle School. He enjoyed talking with the students and sharing stories about WWII.Jerome also served as the secretary-treasurer of the 81 Investment Club and the Nest Egg Investment Club. He was a trustee of the Harold D Cooley Library and he also served as chairman. Jerome enjoyed reading, putting puzzles together, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Papa". Papa was always involved in his grandchildren's school activities, sporting events, dance and singing performances.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Reba Coggin Turner, of 64 years; daughters Carol Weston (Al) and Sandra Joyce (John); grandchildren Ashley McGowen (Joe), Kenneth Weston (Brenna), Patterson and Samantha Joyce; great grandchildren Aiden Pridgen, Quincy and Dorothy McGowen, Evren, Kennedy and Olivia Weston; sister Jackie Taylor (Gary); and sister-in-law Marie Turner; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Evelyn Tuttle, Romie Turner, Milton Turner, Howard Turner, and Edith Turner.Visitation will be at Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Monday, November 11, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Nashville Baptist Church, 512 E Washington St, Nashville, NC 27856, with Pastor Kenny Byrd officiating. A Graveside Service with Military Honors to follow at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville.Donations may be made to the Nashville Baptist Church or the American Legion Post 110.The family would like to thank Courtney Wynne of Quality Home Care and all the special Caregivers, 3HC Home Hospice, Pastor Kenny Byrd, the Nashville Baptist Church, Reverend Michael Coggin, and Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019

