Kitty Marcelle Richardson Langley
ROCKY MOUNT - Kitty Marcelle Richardson Langley, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on January 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Logan McGouy Richardson and Sanchez Moncrief Richardson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady Odell Langley; sisters, Mildred Hendricks, June Hendricks, Sarah Whichard and Fay Richardson; brothers, Dick Richardson, Buck Richardson and Jim Nick Richardson.
Kitty was a faithful member of Arlington Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her special friend Pearl Sykes. She also enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Citizen Center in Nashville.
Kitty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Steven Langley and his wife, Paula of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Nicole Langley Brockwell and her husband, Van of Rocky Mount, and Logan Langley and his wife, Jamie of Clayton; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jack, and Evan Brockwell, Emma, Lilliana and Waylon Langley. She also leaves behind her brother, Jerry Richardson of Midlothian, VA, along with several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 30, 2019