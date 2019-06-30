Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kitty Marcelle Richardson Langley. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Kitty Marcelle Richardson Langley



ROCKY MOUNT - Kitty Marcelle Richardson Langley, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on January 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Logan McGouy Richardson and Sanchez Moncrief Richardson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady Odell Langley; sisters, Mildred Hendricks, June Hendricks, Sarah Whichard and Fay Richardson; brothers, Dick Richardson, Buck Richardson and Jim Nick Richardson.



Kitty was a faithful member of Arlington Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her special friend Pearl Sykes. She also enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Citizen Center in Nashville.



Kitty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Steven Langley and his wife, Paula of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Nicole Langley Brockwell and her husband, Van of Rocky Mount, and Logan Langley and his wife, Jamie of Clayton; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jack, and Evan Brockwell, Emma, Lilliana and Waylon Langley. She also leaves behind her brother, Jerry Richardson of Midlothian, VA, along with several nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Kitty Marcelle Richardson LangleyROCKY MOUNT - Kitty Marcelle Richardson Langley, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on January 1, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Logan McGouy Richardson and Sanchez Moncrief Richardson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Grady Odell Langley; sisters, Mildred Hendricks, June Hendricks, Sarah Whichard and Fay Richardson; brothers, Dick Richardson, Buck Richardson and Jim Nick Richardson.Kitty was a faithful member of Arlington Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her special friend Pearl Sykes. She also enjoyed playing cards at the Senior Citizen Center in Nashville.Kitty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Steven Langley and his wife, Paula of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Nicole Langley Brockwell and her husband, Van of Rocky Mount, and Logan Langley and his wife, Jamie of Clayton; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jack, and Evan Brockwell, Emma, Lilliana and Waylon Langley. She also leaves behind her brother, Jerry Richardson of Midlothian, VA, along with several nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Rev. Carlton Cockrell officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close