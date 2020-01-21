Larry E. Morris
TARBORO - Larry E. Morris, Sr. 88, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Penders Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Edgecombe Memorial Park.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Erica Griffin; and a sister, Justine M. Wrenn.
His is survived by his loving wife, Mamie W. Morris; son, Larry E. Morris, Jr.; daughters, Beth Griffin and Kimberly Daniels; grandchild, Morgan Daniels.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday at Carlisle Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020