Lavern Nukirk Lewis
ROCKY MOUNT - Mr. Lavern Nukirk Lewis, 74, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
A native of Nash County, he was the son of Lavern R. Lewis and Mabel Harrison Lewis, both deceased. He was the husband of Necita Merano Lewis, who survives.
He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Swift Creek High School in the class of 1964. He earned an Associate Degree in Police Science from Pamlico Community College and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he did a tour of duty in Vietnam.
He was employed by the Rocky Mount Police Department and the Nash County Sheriff Department as a Deputy Sheriff for twenty seven years. He also served as a Nash County Magistrate for seven years.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by a daughter, Jonnice Anderson of Raleigh, NC and a son, John Edward Anderson, lV of the home; sister, Barbara Lewis Sellars of Burlington, NC and brother, Reginald M. Lewis of Bolton, NC.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Verna Lewis Carmon and his first wife, Gladys Phillips Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Englewood Baptist Church at 2:00 PM. Visitation and viewing will begin at 1:30 PM.
Services provided by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Interment will follow at the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Nash County.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020