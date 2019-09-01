Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence John "Buddy" Outlaw. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Lawrence John "Buddy" Outlaw, 89, left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Wayne County, NC, on September 13, 1929, Buddy was the son of Ammie and Viola Outlaw. Buddy was well known in the Rocky Mount/Wilson community, as a local business man, church deacon, and kind, generous friend.



Buddy leaves behind a host of friends and family to cherish his memory; notably his loving wife of 59 years, Jean Outlaw, brother, Bill Outlaw (Doris), sister, Aline Overman and children Wayne Outlaw (Sharon), Danny Outlaw (Debbie), Bunnie Liles (Bobby) and Vickie Heschl (Gary). Buddy has 10 grandchildren; Lauren Outlaw, Justin Outlaw, Matthew Outlaw, Tammie Adams (John), Michelle Moore (John), Mindi Collins (Bard), Brent Aspinwall (Kim), Chad Aspinwall (Emily), Eric Heschl (Sarah) and Ronnie Spain, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Melvin and David Outlaw, and son, Mark Outlaw.



As long time Christian, we take comfort knowing that Buddy has been promised an everlasting life in Heaven. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 reminds us of Paul's words, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me on that day" Until we meet again in Heaven, we are thankful to have had a love so great, that it makes saying goodbye so hard.



Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Parker officiating. Burial will be at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Outlaw family and words of comfort may be shared at

