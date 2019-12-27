Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lela Marie Joyner Daughtridge. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Funeral service 11:30 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lela Marie Joyner Daughtridge



ROCKY MOUNT - Lela Marie Joyner Daughtridge, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on November 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Frank D. Joyner and Maggie Vick Joyner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William C. Daughtridge; and by her beloved brother, Billy Joyner; and her beloved sister, Becky Sherrod.



As a faithful member of Morton Memorial Presbyterian Church, our Mother served her Lord in various capacities. For a number of years, she worked side by side with our Daddy on their farm in Nash County. Later, working for Mary



She was known for her excellent cooking skills. Being a selfless servant, she not only cooked delicious meals for her family, she also tirelessly shared meals with others, like her homemade soup and chicken salad. Our Mother touched many lives and will always be loved, remembered and missed by her family and all those who knew her.



Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Craig Burnett, of Rocky Mount, NC; her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Rowland Waters, of Johnson City, TN; her grandsons and their wives, Justin and Katie Burnett of Charlotte, NC; Ryan and Annalisa Burnett of Richmond, VA; Patrick and Michelle Waters of Bluff City, TN; her granddaughter, Chandler Waters of Chattanooga, TN; and her two great-grandchildren, Wren Burnett and Theo Burnett; sister, Barbara Barnes of Jacksonville, NC; sister, Audrey Thompson of Rocky Mount, NC; sister, Mateline Moss and husband, Bobby, of Rocky Mount, NC; and sister, Margaret Bullock and husband, Mike, of Rocky Mount, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Mary Harris Todd officiating. A Private Family Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Morton Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6605 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or donations made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Online donations can be made at



The family would like to especially thank Marie's loving and compassionate caregivers; her special friend and loving helper, Barbara Knight; the dedicated staff at Spring Arbor (Assisted Living and the Cottage); and the dedicated staff at Breckenridge.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

