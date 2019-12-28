Lelia Lisa Edmondson Warrick
WILSON - Lelia Lisa Edmondson Warrick, 64, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Edgecombe County, December 24, 1955 to the late John Edmondson and Blanche Moore Christenbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Joe Jones and Wiley Jones.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Charlie Warrick Jr; sons Charlie Warrick, Donald Barnes; daughter, Crystal Davis; grandchildren Amber Davis and Dennis Davis.
A memorial service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:30- 7:00 PM.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Warrick family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019