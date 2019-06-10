Len Owen Davis
ROCKY MOUNT - Len Owen Davis, 33, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born in Edgecombe County July 10, 1985. He loved hunting, fishing and anything outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Belinda Wilson, and step-father, Tommie Pittman Jr.; son, Braylen Ray Davis; brother, Justin Davis; and sister, Cindy Fleming (Sean).
A visitation with family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11:00 am. to 12:00 pm. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm. with Rev. Dr. Daniel Moss officiating.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Davis family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 10, 2019