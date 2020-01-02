Leslie Ann Nicole Hilhorst
ROCKY MOUNT - Leslie Ann Nicole Hilhorst, age 20, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 14, 1999, she is the daughter of Kenneth Edmond Hilhorst and Kimberly Pierce Hilhorst. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Peggy and Richard Pierce.
Leslie leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents; sisters, Brittany Hilhorst Pardo and her husband Carl of Rocky Mount, and Victoria Hilhorst; her paternal grandparents, Lodewijk and Annegie Hilhorst. She is also survived by her niece, Margaret Pardo, and her nephew, Carlos Pardo.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares celebrating. Interment will follow the mass at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM followed by the family receiving friends and relatives until 8:00 PM in the basement of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leslie's memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, 315 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leslie's memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, 315 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
