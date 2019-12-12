Lettie Mae Joyner Vester
SPRING HOPE - Lettie Mae Joyner Vester, 96, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born September 10, 1923 to the late William Calvin and Mary Ella Lindsey Joyner. Lettie was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Vester; one grandson, Jason Curtis Perry; brothers David Calvin Joyner, William Cornell Joyner and a sister, Sally Moore.
She is survived by sons Randy Dale Vester, Danny Ray Vester; daughters Brenda Vester Smith (Bob), Sandra Vester Bryant (Jimmy); eight grandchildren ; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sisters Hettie Belle Jones, Doretha Najera; a special niece, JoAnn Turner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5-7:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Vester family
