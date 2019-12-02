Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Nelms Eason. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hampton Inn 530 N Winstead Avenue Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian Nelms Eason



GARNER - Lillian Nelms Eason, 72, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born September 4, 1947 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, daughter of Marvin and Utha Nelms.



She graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1965. She was retired, but worked full time as a Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Furbaby sitter.



She was preceded in death by her Father, Marvin Nelms, and Mother Utha Nelms, brothers Ned, Edmond, and Earl Nelms. She will be forever missed and survived by her sister Debra, children Betty, Amy, and Greg, their spouses Jerry, Joey, and Lisa, grandchildren Ashley, Maegan, Candace, Tori, Kayla, Luke, Tyler, and Nora, great grandchildren Charlotte, Aubrie, Abigail, and her grandfurbabies.



Throughout her life, she enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, playing cards, board games, puzzles, and even maybe causing some mischief. More recent years she enjoyed playing candy crush, word chums, reading on her Ipad, watching her favorite TV shows, which are too many to name! She also loved going to our family place at White Lake, riding on the golf cart, playing Bingo, listening to music by the water in the evenings, and watching people dance. She enjoyed her coffee, tea, chocolates, anything sweet. Her favorite colors were purple and Duke Blue. Her family lovingly nicknamed her "Madea" because of her tenacious spirit.



We welcome you to join us at her Celebration of Life that will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 3:00pm- 5:00pm, at the Hampton Inn in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, 530 N Winstead Avenue. We ask everyone to wear anything with purple or any Duke sports attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Eason family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

