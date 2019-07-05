Lillian Rogers Davis
ROCKY MOUNT - Lillian Rogers Davis, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Philip Henry Rogers and Martha Susan Arnold Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Talbott, Sr.; grandson, James JW Talbott; great-granddaughter, Katlyn Talbott; four brothers; and five sisters.
Lillian leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, James Edward Talbott, Jr. of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by granddaughter, Christy Lee Talbott Sears and husband, Keith, of Rocky Mount; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Garden of Memories Mausoleum with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.
