Lillie Mae Jeffries



SPRING HOPE - Lillie Mae Jeffries, age 77, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Hobert Jones and Bessie M. Jones Carpenter; and husband, Daylon Newton Jeffries.



She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Kay Rose (Malcolm) of Red Oak; sons, Daylon Guy Jeffries, Tony Rex Jeffries, both of Zebulon, and James Wesley Jeffries (Phyllis) of Elm City; granddaughter, Tiffany Jeffries Frazier (Michael) of Elm City; and two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Haley Frazier. She also leaves many friends and extended family members. A special thanks is extended to "Sis" Geraline Richardson for the loving care shared with Lillie Mae.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Holly Grove Baptist Church, 1640 Holly Road, Spring Hope. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Holly Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1206 , Spring Hope, NC 27882



Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

