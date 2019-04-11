Lillie "Sis" Medlin Cooley
NASHVILLE - Lillie "Sis" Medlin Cooley, age 81, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Burbon and Bettie Pearce Medlin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Delano Cooley; daughter, Susan Drewery, and son, Todd Cooley.
Lillie leaves behind to cherish her memory, granddaughter, Ashley Drewery, grandson, Blake Drewery and great grandson, Bentley Noah Drewery. She is also survived by siblings, John "JB" Cooley, Joyce Pridgen (Willard), Brenda Batchelor and Eddie Medlin.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019