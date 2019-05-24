Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily Grace "Tom" Cheshire Ellis. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Lily Grace "Tom" Cheshire Ellis



ROCKY MOUNT - Lily Grace "Tom" Cheshire Ellis, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Robeson County, NC on May 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Henry Howard Cheshire and Martha Phillips Cheshire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Ellis; son, Richard Dawson; and her sister Susie Cheshire Scott.



Lily Grace, or "Tom" as many knew her by, retired from Montgomery Ward in the retail sales department following many years of service. A woman of great faith, she was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church. Tom was known for her sassy personality, but mostly for her independence and her zest for life. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and was famous for her boutique shopping experiences. A loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend to many, she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Tom leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Janet Hardison and her husband, Carlos, of Rocky Mount; sons, Larry Ray Boyd, Sr. and his wife, Daryl, of Rocky Mount, and Donald Boyd and his wife, Vicky, of Elm City. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Larry Ray Boyd, Jr. and his wife, Jessica, Travis Boyd and his wife, Stacey, Chris Boyd and his wife, Kerbie, and Blake Boyd; her great-grandchildren, Larry Ray, III, Carson, Caleb, Henry, Finley, Charlie, and Bella Boyd; sisters, Jane Cheshire Willouby and Linda "Buff" Cheshire, both of Lumberton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Mausoleum Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum with Pastor Tim



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Temple, 8923 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or the West Mount Volunteer Fire Department, 7955 W Mount Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Lily Grace "Tom" Cheshire EllisROCKY MOUNT - Lily Grace "Tom" Cheshire Ellis, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Robeson County, NC on May 19, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Henry Howard Cheshire and Martha Phillips Cheshire. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herman Ellis; son, Richard Dawson; and her sister Susie Cheshire Scott.Lily Grace, or "Tom" as many knew her by, retired from Montgomery Ward in the retail sales department following many years of service. A woman of great faith, she was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church. Tom was known for her sassy personality, but mostly for her independence and her zest for life. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and was famous for her boutique shopping experiences. A loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and dear friend to many, she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Tom leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Janet Hardison and her husband, Carlos, of Rocky Mount; sons, Larry Ray Boyd, Sr. and his wife, Daryl, of Rocky Mount, and Donald Boyd and his wife, Vicky, of Elm City. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Larry Ray Boyd, Jr. and his wife, Jessica, Travis Boyd and his wife, Stacey, Chris Boyd and his wife, Kerbie, and Blake Boyd; her great-grandchildren, Larry Ray, III, Carson, Caleb, Henry, Finley, Charlie, and Bella Boyd; sisters, Jane Cheshire Willouby and Linda "Buff" Cheshire, both of Lumberton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.A Graveside Mausoleum Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives prior to the service in the mausoleum from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. The family will also receive family and friends at the family home on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Temple, 8923 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or the West Mount Volunteer Fire Department, 7955 W Mount Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close