Linda Gay Avera Williams
ELM CITY - Linda Gay Avera Williams, 75, of Elm City passed away Sunday. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Harold Brown will officiate.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.
Linda Gay is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Williams of the home; daughter, Kristie H. Myers and husband, David of Angier; son, S. Kevin Helms and wife, Christina of Wilson; grandchildren, Jonathan, Christina, Krystal and Ethan; three great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Katherine Williams of Morehead City; step-son, Allen Williams of Bailey and her sisters, Peggy Weaver of Kenly and Mildred Bunn of Selma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Langdon Avera and seven siblings.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed the Free Will Baptist Children's Home in Middlesex, PO Box 249, Middlesex, North Carolina 27557.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 9, 2019