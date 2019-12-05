Linda Graham Aycock Bennett
WHITAKERS - Linda Graham Aycock Bennett, 71, passed away at her home Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born in Nash County September 4, 1948. She spent her life as a loving mother and wife for her family, giving all and asking for little in return. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Lester Graham Aycock; sister, Betty Aycock Taylor and a brother, Donald Lee "Pete" Aycock.
She is survived by her husband John Keith Bennett, Sr.; mother, Thelma Aycock; sons John Keith Bennett, Jr. (Angie), Matthew Graham Bennett (Krystal); grandchildren John K. Bennett, III, Rylee Linda Bennett; a step grandchild, Kalika Farr Guthrie (Sam); brother, Jimmy Aycock and a sister Ann Allen.
A private memorial service will be held for the family Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
