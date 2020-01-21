Linda "Gail" Jones
NASHVILLE - Linda "Gail" Jones passed away at Vidant Hospital on January 11, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1949 to Harvey & Ethel Chapman in Edgecombe County. "Gail" had worked at Merita Bakery and J.C. Penny. She had fought a long hard battle with sickness. She loved her Lord and Savior. Gail is predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Bobby, Harvey and Wilbur Chapman.
Survivors are her husband, William "Bill" Jones, son John Chapman (Shelly), brother, Jimmy Chapman and grandchildren, Emma, Jackson and Brooklyn.
A memorial service to celebrate Gail's life will be held at Northside Community Church on Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 pm with Pastor Mark Pridgen officiating. Visitation following service. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020