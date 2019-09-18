Linda Kay Sykes Griffin
ROCKY MOUNT - Linda Kay Sykes Griffin, age 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center after a short but grueling battle with lung disease. She was born October 20, 1953 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Otha Rufus and Margaret Hill Sykes. She later moved to Baltimore, MD with her family and returned to Rocky Mount in 1963 where she grew up and spent most of her adult life.
She is survived by her dedicated husband, Edgar (Ed) Taylor Griffin III, daughters, Margaret Greyson Griffin and grandson Brandon Taylor Griffin of Nashville, NC and Mary Taylor Griffin and grandson Theophilus (Theo) Holmes Crews III of Wilmington, NC, siblings, Peggy Sue Atterbury of Annapolis, MD, Robert H. Sykes and Patricia Sykes of Myrtle Beach SC, Ralph H. Sykes and Jennifer Sykes of Dallas, TX and Arnold (Hilton) Sykes of Winston Salem, NC. Nieces and nephews, Scott R. Sykes, Spencer A. Sykes, Laura Sykes Adams, Katherine Sykes Henry, Samuel Sampson Sykes II, Joseph F. Sykes, Van S. Sykes and Hannah M. Sykes.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved animals, specifically dogs and she had an infectious laugh that could be heard a mile away. She attended Averett College, married in 1973 and lived on to be very active in her children and grandchildren's lives. She was a dedicated assistant to her husband at Ed T. Griffin Builders and later worked for Nash Health Care Systems as a Financial Counselor which she very much enjoyed. Linda was so very loved and will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank their friends and family for their unwavering support during this time, as well as her medical team at Duke University Medical Center for the attentive care she received during her last days with us. Flowers or donations to Englewood Presbyterian Church in her honor would be greatly appreciated.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Englewood Presbyterian Church at 100 South Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019