Linda Tyson Askew



WILMINGTON - Linda Tyson Askew, 78, of Elm City & Wilmington, NC passed away, after a brief illness, on Thursday, October 17, 2019.



Services will be held at Cornerstone Funeral Home, Nashville, on October 21, 2019 beginning with a brief celebration of life service at 7:00 PM with visitation to follow.



Linda Tyson Askew was born May 9, 1941, in Nashville, North Carolina to Richard Lee Tyson, Sr. and Ruth Nelms Tyson. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 35 years William "Bill" Broughton Askew, Jr.



Linda was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She worked at Nash General as a medical coordinator for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time helping to raise her three granddaughters. A little over three years ago, Linda decided it was time to retire to Wilmington to live with Leigh Ann. She embraced the diversity and energy of the community, and spent countless hours sitting on the front porch, visiting with Miss Edna and Carolyn Massey. Always an avid reader, she enjoyed several novels every week. She loved her dogs and grand-dogs and spoiled them rotten. She and Leigh Ann enjoyed cooking, sitting by the Cape Fear River, attending performances at Thalian Hall and the Wilson Center, and simply being together. Linda loved her family and cherished anytime she could spend with them.



Surviving is her daughter Leigh Ann Askew of Wilmington, NC and her son David Askew



of Elm City, NC. Grandchildren, Hailey Batchelor (Matthew), Lindsey Askew, and Caley Askew. In addition, Linda's brother Richard Tyson (Kathryn), sister Alice Jones (John), and her nieces and nephew.



The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the physicians, nurses, aides, and staff of



New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Their kindness, compassion, and great care were immeasurable. A special thanks to nurse Vickie, who was caring for her in the most difficult moments of her illness. She is a true angel.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wilson County Public Library and the Edgecombe-Nash County Humane Society.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Braswell family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

