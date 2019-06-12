Linwood Jimmy "L J" Ellis
WILSON - Linwood Jimmy "L J" Ellis, 69, of Wilson, died Monday. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC, with Rev. Dr. De Eakes and Rev. Kelly Smart officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home located at 2704 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC.
"L J" retired as a Chief Petty Officer with the United States Navy and was very proud of his service to our nation. He enjoyed his retirement and fishing. "L J" truly loved his family, especially his great-nieces and great-nephews. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Stallings Ellis of Elizabeth City; five sisters, Sitha Marie Deans (Wayne) of Wilson, Margaret Ann Perdue (Sam) of Louisburg, Shelby Jean Hooks of Rocky Mount, Rosalie E. Bardin (Tim) of Wilson, and Dollie E. Parker (Rick) of Lucama; and one stepdaughter, Sherry Cartwright (Neal) of Hertford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edison Junior and Eunice Lassiter Ellis; and four brothers, John Selby Ellis, William McConnell Ellis, James Randy Ellis, and Waylon Scott Ellis.
Flowers are welcome and memorials may be directed to Little Rock OFWB Church, 6115 Little Rock Church Rd., P.O. Box 340, Lucama, NC 27851.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.thomasyelverton.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 12, 2019