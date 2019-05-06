Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linwood William Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Funeral service 6:00 PM Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Committal 11:00 AM Rocky Mount Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Linwood William Mitchell



ROCKY MOUNT - Linwood William Mitchell, Sr, 76, passed away May 4, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1942 in Nash County. He is preceded in death by his father William Atlas Mitchell, mother Winnie Pink Wilson Mitchell, sisters Louise Williams Whitman and Florine Reams.



Linwood is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lillie Mae Butler Mitchell; daughters Jean Mitchell Beltran (Hank) of Lucama, NC, Angie Mitchell Brantley (Kenneth) of Bailey, NC, Michelle Mitchell Taylor (Marshall) of Social Circle, GA; son William Mitchell (Renee) of Rocky Mount, NC; Nine grandchildren: Jonathan Manning (Ina) of Black Creek, NC, Kenny Brantley of Kenly, NC; Kristin Stokel (Frank) of Bailey, NC; Jaimy Summerlin of Charlotte, NC, Georgia Taylor of Social Circle, GA, Kaytlynne and Laycee Mitchell of Rocky Mount, NC, Tyler and Kelsey Mitchell of Rocky Mount, NC; Five great grandchildren, Frankie and Jacob Stokel of Bailey, NC, Tarah, Ella, and Brooke Manning of Black Creek, NC; Numerous nieces, nephews and beloved pet Pooh.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Jane Brantley officiating followed by visitation from 6:30-8:30pm at Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 S First Street, Nashville, NC. A committal service will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am, Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



Linwood was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was one of the hardest working men we knew. He loved deer hunting and creating a beautiful garden full of beautiful flowers. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was a blessing to so many and will be greatly and dearly missed. He passed away in his home surrounded by his family after a brief but difficult battle with brain cancer. We will see him again in Heaven.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Cornerstone Funeral Home and especially Pam Sutton.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Mitchell family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

