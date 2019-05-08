Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ann Cooper. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary

NASHVILLE - Lois Ann Cooper, 77, passed away May 6, 2019. She was born November 13, 1941 in Nash County to the late Zebbie Alton Batts and Lois Godwin Batts. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Theodore Cooper Jr., daughter Kathy Heafner, sister Janice Winstead, and niece Chas Taylor.



She was a kind, sweet soul who always loved reading, taking care of children, and watching old murder mysteries. Her favorite thing in the world was hanging around the table with family, drinking coffee, and having everyone share their funny stories.



Ann is survived by her son Steven Cooper (Tampa); daughter Debra Robinson; grandchildren, Josh, Jake (Hannah), and Marissa Robinson, Brandon (Julianna) and Katie Cherry, Devan and Gabe Cooper, Zachary Heafner; great grandchild Eva Jane Robinson; brother Glenn Batts; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Byrd officiating. A visitation will follow the service at the funeral home.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Cooper family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.



