Lonnie Karl Edwards



ROCKY MOUNT - Lonnie Karl Edwards, 78, of Rocky Mount passed away Monday. His funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 Friday at Lake Gaston Baptist Church, 128 Lynwood Road, Littleton. Interment will follow in Lake Gaston Baptist Church Cemetery, Littleton. The Rev. Adam Hammond will officiate.



The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1 - 2:15 at Lake Gaston Baptist Church and other times at the home.



Lonnie served his country with honor and pride with the U.S. Army. He retired from Bell South as Reginal Manager and then consulting with AT&T until 2002. He was in the first graduating class of Fike High School in 1959. Lonnie loved motorcycles, fast boats, fishing, hunting, being outdoors and working in his yard.



Lonnie was a member of Lake Gaston Baptist Church, a Deacon and Trustee, he loved his family and his church family. He was a member of the Gold Wing Riders Association. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed and thought of often.



Lonnie is survived by his wife, Susan Wood Edwards of the home; son, Christopher Lonnie Edwards and wife, Jennifer of Rocky Mount; step-son, Ben Lancaster and wife, Amy, Benji and his special buddy, Joey all of Wake Forest; sisters, Judy Edwards and Jane Hedgepeth both of Nashville; brother, Kemp Edwards and wife, Terry of Castalia; brother-in-law, Jerry Dempsey and wife, Sue of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marleen Dempsey Edwards; granddaughter, Marley Jane Edwards and his parents, Karl and Sallie Edwards.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Lake Gaston Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 128 Lynwood Road, Littleton, North Carolina 27850.



