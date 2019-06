Lonnie ParkerROCKY MOUNT - Lonnie Parker, son of the late William Parker and Rosa Parker Gaynor, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20th in Greenville, NC.Lonnie was a native of Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount High School. He was a long standing member and trustee of Truth Tabernacle Ministries, and recent retiree of Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. Lonnie was also well-known for providing cab service within the community.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Barbara Williams Parker; two sons, Khalil(Natalie) Parker and Brian(Lindsey) Parker; three brothers, William "Bill" Parker, Bishop Haywood(Wanda) Parker and Glen(Selena) Parker; three sisters, Naeema (Saladin) White Muhammad, Lois McNeal, and Regina Barnes , 3 grandchildren; Brilyn, Nathan, and Khari and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm at H. D. Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 12:00pm at Truth Tabernacle Ministries,704 Arlington Street, Rocky Mount, NC 28701. Interment will be immediately following at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram