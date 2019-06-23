Lonnie Parker
ROCKY MOUNT - Lonnie Parker, son of the late William Parker and Rosa Parker Gaynor, died peacefully on Thursday, June 20th in Greenville, NC.
Lonnie was a native of Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount High School. He was a long standing member and trustee of Truth Tabernacle Ministries, and recent retiree of Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. Lonnie was also well-known for providing cab service within the community.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Barbara Williams Parker; two sons, Khalil(Natalie) Parker and Brian(Lindsey) Parker; three brothers, William "Bill" Parker, Bishop Haywood(Wanda) Parker and Glen(Selena) Parker; three sisters, Naeema (Saladin) White Muhammad, Lois McNeal, and Regina Barnes , 3 grandchildren; Brilyn, Nathan, and Khari and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm at H. D. Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 12:00pm at Truth Tabernacle Ministries,704 Arlington Street, Rocky Mount, NC 28701. Interment will be immediately following at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 23, 2019