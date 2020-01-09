Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorene Wellman Bass. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Lorene Wellman Bass



RED OAK - Lorene Wellman Bass, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in Burke County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Wellman. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Tom Bass, and eight brothers and sisters.



In 1944, Lorene completed nursing school at Grace Hospital in Morganton, NC. She completed post-graduate training at Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey. Her nursing career included serving as head nurse of obstetrics at Grace Hospital, head nurse of the nursery at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, supervisor of obstetrics at Park View Hospital in Rocky Mount, and head nurse of the nursery at Duke University Hospital in Durham. At Duke, she completed post-graduate training in public health and personal management.



After her children were grown, she worked for a number of years at Home Medical Supplies in Rocky Mount.



Lorene was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed serving as a volunteer for the American Red Cross and as a member and officer of various community clubs and organizations. She was a talented seamstress and cook, and her yeast biscuits, fig preserves, and sweet pickles were favorites of family and friends.



Lorene leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Stuart Bass, and his wife, Ann, of Waynesville; daughter, Mary Tom Bass, and her husband, Bobby Sheridan, of Rocky Mount; sister-in-law, Myrtle Bass, of Red Oak; and many cherished nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Graveside Service celebrating Lorene's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Stephen Wellman, MUC, USN (Ret.), officiating.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Cathy Slater, Dr. Douglas Slater, and their staffs for their many years of extraordinary care, and to Becky Hockaday, Sharon Jeffries, and Annie McKeller for their special friendship and devotion.



The family also appreciates the loving support provided by Hospice & Palliative Care of Nash UNC Health Care.



Lorene lived the last year and a half of her long and full life at Brekenridge Retirement Center, where she was cared for by staff whose professionalism and commitment to high standards of care were exceeded only by their genuine kindness and compassion. The family remains indebted to this special community of caregivers.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Red Oak Baptist Church, PO Box 260, Red Oak, NC 27868; or to the Frederick E. Turnage Chapter of the American Red Cross, 326 South Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

