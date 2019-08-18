Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta "Lucy" Massie. View Sign Service Information Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services 3715 Ashville Hwy Canton , NC 28716 (828)-648-2371 Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 200 W. High St., Lexington , KY View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Morning Star Community Cemetery Canton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta "Lucy" Massie



NICHOLASVILLE - Loretta Lucille "Lucy" Massie passed away from this life to our heavenly Father on August 11, 2019. She was a resident of Nicholasville, KY and formerly a longtime resident of Rocky Mt., NC.



Her husband of 60 years, Johnny, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was born to the late Russell and Elsie (Buff) Bivens of Rutherford College, NC on August 26, 1939 in Concord, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Massie of Raleigh, NC; son Dale Massie (Jean Marie McGinnis), of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, John, Christian and Elizabeth Massie of Lexington, KY; sister, Maxine Robinson of Huntersville, NC; and brother Gary Bivens of Morganton, NC; nieces, Charlotte Covill, Christina Squires and Charlene Robinson; nephews, Robert Flynn and Michael Flynn. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Williford and Frances Flynn.



Lucy was a graduate of Valdese NC High School ('57) then attended Western Carolina where she met her husband. She served for 33 years in healthcare administration at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Wallace Thomson Hospital in Union, SC, and Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mt., NC. She chaired the Director of Volunteer Services Tri State Convention (NC, VA, WVA) and was involved in the Luncheon Pilot Club, including serving as president. She was active in numerous local charities and healthcare boards throughout her life and she was active in local-level politics for the Republican Party in NC. After moving to Lexington, KY in 2018 with her husband, she was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Lexington, active in her community at Brannon Gardens, and a dedicated volunteer at Baptist Health.



For decades, she was an avid bowler at the local, state, and national level and was an all-city bowler many times. But her true love was spending time with her family and grandchildren who knew her as Nana.



An inurnment graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Morning Star Community Cemetery. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends with a reception of refreshments at Wells Funeral Home of Canton. Family and guests from out of town may meet at Wells Funeral Home in Canton, 3715 Asheville Highway, at 1:00 p.m. to follow procession to cemetery.



Memorials in Lucy's memory may be made to the Luncheon Pilot Club of Rocky Mount, P.O. Box 8733, Rocky Mt., NC 27804.



The care of Mrs. Massie has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

