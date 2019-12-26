Lou Ellen Demilio Baker
NASHVILLE - Lou Baker,68, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born in Wilson County November 1, 1951 to the late Luigi and Lucille Moore Demilio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Baker. Lou was an amazing wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Over the years, she opened her home to countless children that called her grandma.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Johnny Baker; son, Eddie Baker (Frances); daughter, Melanie Greene (Tim); grandchildren Haley Perry (Greg), Samantha Bulluck (Ethan), Patrick Baker; great grandchild, Tristan Perry; brothers Michael Demilio (Manoli), Nicholas Demilio (Pat); sisters Linda Mangum (Jim), Rosemarie Ervi (Wayne).
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Scot Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00AM ~ 12:45PM.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Baker family. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019