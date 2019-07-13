Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louisianna "Lou" Queen Hurdle. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





SHARPSBURG - Louisianna "Lou" Queen Hurdle, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on May 21, 1931, she was the son of the late William Matthew Hurdle and Louisiana Drake Hurdle. She was also preceded in death by her three brothers, W.M., Lemuel, and Charles Hurdle.



A 1949 graduate of West Edgecombe High School, Lou received her master's degree in education from East Carolina University in 1954 and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Following her degree, she went on to teach in both Wilson and Edgecombe Counties for 41 years. Lou could hardly go anywhere without crossing paths of a former student. Although many of her students had gone on to retire, Lou could still remember where most of them would sit while in her classroom even after all those years. She would always find ways to push her students to do their very best and from this she formed lasting relationships with many of them. Her passion and dedication to her students was evident as in 2009 she was pleasantly surprised when some of her former students and others held a surprise birthday party which in turned became a highlight in her life. Of her many enjoyments, ornamental lady bug collection was one of her favorites along with attending class reunions and various social networking groups. Lou was an extremely dedicated lady with a heart of gold. Many times, she offered to accompany her close friends to varying appointments and visiting area nursing and retirement centers to visit the elderly.



Lou leaves behind to cherish her memory, nieces, Brenda Hurdle and husband, Bruce Wayne Murray, of Sharpsburg and Linda Poole and husband, Richard, of Greenville; sisters-in-law, Peggy Hurdle of Sharpsburg, Nancy Hurdle of Rocky Mount, and Jackie Hurdle of Bailey.



A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Tony Russ officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Prior to her passing, Lou was explicit in being sure to thank Dr. Proctor, Dr. Holland, and Dr. Hoffman for their genuine care and concern and for their medical professionalism. The family would like to especially extend their appreciation and gratitude to Lou's caregiver Ms. Twona Collins, for her time of dedication, care, and friendship.



Flowers are welcome or memorials can be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 5399 Old Wilson Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

