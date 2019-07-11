Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Collie Cooper. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM White Oak Methodist Church 5027 Old White Oak Road Nashville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Collie Cooper



ROCKY MOUNT - Lucille Collie Cooper, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on January 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late James Wright Collie and Mary Joyner Collie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, "Boots" Cuther Allison Cooper; two brothers, Elmer Collie and Aubrey Collie; and five sisters, Marie Greene, Katie Collie, Lois Manning, Nettie Manning, and Bertha Edwards. Lucille was the youngest of eight children and lived in the White Oak Community of Nash County until she married the love of her life and moved to Rocky Mount.



Lucille was an active member of Edgemont Baptist Church until her health declined. She retired from Belk Tyler where she worked after her children where grown. Lucille never met a stranger and could to talk to anyone. She was an avid bridge player and made many friends in Rocky Mount through her love of the game and continued to play until recently.



Lucille's greatest joy in life was her family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, James "Jimmy" Wright Cooper of Rocky Mount, who through his care and devotion, made it possible for her to live in her home until recently. After being hospitalized, she lived at The Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro. Also surviving are two daughters, Wanda Voyles and husband, Dennis, of Rocky Mount; and Lisa Bobbitt and husband, Donnie, of Charlotte. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Gus Fish of Rocky Mount, Megan Bull and husband, Jeremy, of Raleigh, Turner Bobbitt of Charlotte, and Harrison Bobbitt of Charlotte. They felt blessed to have her as their grandmother and they especially loved her cooking and playing games together. Lucille was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews who were sometimes more like cousins. She loved getting together with them at family reunions and on the telephone.



A Celebration of Lucille's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at White Oak Methodist Church, 5027 Old White Oak Road, Nashville, NC 27856. The family will receive friends following the service.



The family would like to thank Dr. Douglas Slater and Dr. Sudir Prasada for her care over the years. She always credited them for her long life. Also, thank you to The Fountains at the Albemarle, their caring staff and Dr. Robert Peters who provided outstanding care for her in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Oak Methodist Church, 2969 Pattie Boone Road, Nashville, NC 27856.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

