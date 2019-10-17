Lucille Cone Narron
SMITHFIELD - Lucille Cone Narron, age 83 and formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Michael "Mike" Narron (Nell) of Micro; grandchildren, Michael Narron, Hannah Findlater, Randall Weeks, and Scott Griffin; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lyvonne Kirkman of Southport; brothers, E. Wayne Cone of Rocky Mount and Ray Cone (Pat) of Georgia; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cone, along with a host of family friends and extended relatives.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
