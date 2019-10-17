Rocky Mount Telegram

Lucille Cone Narron

Service Information
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Spring Hope, NC
Obituary
Lucille Cone Narron

SMITHFIELD - Lucille Cone Narron, age 83 and formerly of Rocky Mount, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Michael "Mike" Narron (Nell) of Micro; grandchildren, Michael Narron, Hannah Findlater, Randall Weeks, and Scott Griffin; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lyvonne Kirkman of Southport; brothers, E. Wayne Cone of Rocky Mount and Ray Cone (Pat) of Georgia; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cone, along with a host of family friends and extended relatives.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19 at Oakdale Cemetery in Spring Hope. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Online condolences may be posted at www.davislittlefunerals.com

Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
