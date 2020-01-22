Lucille Lewis Bennett
ROCKY MOUNT - Lucille Lewis Bennett, age 92, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Nash County, NC on December 26, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lewis and Maggie Murray Lewis.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Spier Louis Bennett, Jr.; brothers, Jonnie Malcolm Lewis, Henry Alton Lewis, Arthur Randolph Lewis; and sisters, Eula Lewis Mullen, Maggie Irene Lewis Murray, Grady Lewis Brantley.
Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Arthur Kendrick "K" Bennett and wife, Sarah Prezioso, of Rocky Mount and Spier Louis "Buddy" Bennett, III and wife, Marlene, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Spier Louis Bennett, IV, Nicholas Wester Bennett, and Phoebe Prezioso; several loving nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion, Baby, the cat.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield with Rev. Bob Prezioso officiating. A visitation with the family will follow the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Crackers, P. O. Box 8860, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or Covenant Homes, 135 Covenant Court, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
