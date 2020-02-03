Lucille Summerlin Proctor
ELM CITY - Lucille Summerlin Proctor, 95 of Elm City passed away Saturday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson. The Rev. David Kriger will officiate. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Upper Town Creek Cemetery, Elm City.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening immediately following the service at Joyner's Funeral Home.
Lucille had a great ability to grow large beautiful gardens, where she loved to harvest her food and give it away to her many family and friends. She farmed with her husband and family for many years. Lucille was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to all who knew her. She leaves many wonderful memories and will be dearly missed but she is now resting with her family in heaven.
Lucille is survived by her son, Charlie Earl Proctor of Rocky Mount; grandson, Russell Allen Proctor and her sister, Margaret Estille Dildy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Russell Proctor; son, Henry Thomas Proctor; parents, Jessie Thomas and Sally Ann Hardy Summerlin; sister, Irene Hedrickson and her brothers, Jessie Thomas Summerlin, Jr., John Robert Summerlin, Melvin Earl Summerlin and Hardy Pitt Summerlin.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks for the loving care that Lucille received from Community Hospice in Wilson.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Feb. 3, 2020