ROCKY MOUNT - Lucy Lee Hill Ruffin, was a Phenomenal woman, the personification of courage and compassion, who lived her life out of her divine calling and purpose.



She was born December 8, 1915 to the late Noah Hill and Maggie Lee Hilliard Hill. She went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 at her home.



Lucy Lee was a native of Rocky Mount, NC where she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, the class of 1936. She continued her education at Elizabeth City State University and graduated in 1940 with a degree in Early Childhood Education.



Her teaching career began at Williamson School, Yanceyville, NC. Having a heart to teach in the county where she was raised, she later returned to Edgecombe County where she taught at Willow Grove, G.W. Bullock, and D.S. Johnson Elementary Schools.



Lucy's teaching career began in a one room school where water had to be brought in buckets for students to wash their hands. Her Philosophy was to find those good qualities so often hidden in so many students at an early age and "build confidence. She endeavored to challenge each child to his/her fullest potential." During her career she conducted many workshops and demonstrations in the area of reading.



Some of her most notable achievements included: being saluted on WNCT-TV Channel 9 as "Today's Outstanding North Carolina Citizen in 1973", being named Edgecombe County "Teacher of the Year" 1973-74, and being featured in the Rocky Mount Telegram during Black History Month under the caption "Blacks in History" In 2005.



In 1943 Lucy Lee married the late Russell Ruffin, Sr. who was a devoted husband, a loving father and was dearly loved by everyone who knew him. Out of that union was born one son, Russell Hill Ruffin, Jr. who preceded her in death and whom she loved and cherished dearly.



Growing up in a Christian home led her to profess Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of Saint James Missionary Baptist Church where she joined in 1931. She remained a dedicated member for more than 88 years. She taught Primary, Junior, Young Adults, Seniors, Class #17, Sunday School, and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Lucinda Weston Missionary Department, a Delegate of Lott Carey Convention, Chaired Black History programs and her heart was "the Little Children" on 1st Sundays helping them to learn Bible verses.



The fruits of her labor have been many.



1. Volunteer at City Hall



2. BTW Senior Citizens Organization, Meals on Wheels



3. OIC Auxiliary, BYTTE Tutor



4. Edgecombe/Nash Retired School Personnel



5. OES Rosebud Chapter #29



6. Charter member of Gamma Epsilon Sigma Chapter (1957) of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.



She leaves to cherish her memories, a granddaughter Charla (Nicholas) Diggs, three great-grandchildren; Nuriah Diggs, Nadirah Diggs and Nicholas Diggs Jr. of Newport News, VA; One sister Geraldine Williams of Brooklynn NY; daughter-in-law Carla Ruffin, Severn MD; Nieces: Denise Harris (Tim); Kim Williams, Karen Rice, Nephews: Tony (Rosa) Williams, Joseph E. Hill III, BiLaL Hill, Lorenzo Martin (Gloria). Cousins: William Scott, Eugenia Dancy, Mae Kearney, Kizzy Davis, Charity Stagy and Tony Hill, the apple of her eye, and a host of friends.



A special thanks to Reverend James Worthy, Deacon James Dancy, St James Missionary Baptist Church Family, Cynthia Foust as a daughter, Howard Walker, Martha Stith and all her care takers, especially Gloria Gray, Eloise Fleming, and Hannah Hill.



Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service, 121 S. Fairview Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801



Funeral service 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 527 E. Thomas Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 with Dr. James T. Worthy, officiating. Burial will follow at Northeastern Cemetery.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

