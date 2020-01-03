Lue "Sadie" Cates Hawkins
NASHVILLE - Lue "Sadie" Cates Hawkins, 89, passed away January 1, 2020. She was born August 17, 1930 to the late Charlie and Minnie Cates. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Hawkins Jr.; brothers, Victor and Arthur Cates; sister Virginia Harris.
Lue is survived by her sons George Hawkins III, Greg Hawkins (Kim); daughter Geordana Gantman(Russell); grandchildren, Hannah and Ginnie Hawkins, Brandy Gantman.
A visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
