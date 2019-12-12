Mabel Frances Harrison Armstrong
SPRING HOPE - Mabel H. Armstrong, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.
Mabel was married to the "Love of her Life" for sixty-five years.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at Spring Hope Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM.Interment will follow the service at Peachtree Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 PM prior to the service and other times at the home.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Swep and Jerrie Clark Harrison; a son, Charlie Ray Armstrong; sister, Vallie Rose Matthews and brothers; Kearney Harrison and Henry Green Harrison.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Charlie "Curt" Armstrong of the home; two daughters; Connie A. Coker of Conetoe and Christy Armstrong of Rocky Mount; son Curtis Armstrong of Fuquay Varina; sister, Dahlia Duke of Spring Hope and three grandchildren; Charlie Armstrong, Jeremy Armstrong and Jill Mazzie and eight great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.springhopefh.com.
