Mabel Sutton Williams
ROCKY MOUNT - Mabel Sutton Williams, age 96, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at her home. She was born in Wilson County on May 15, 1923 to Joseph and Malissa Sutton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Williams and twelve older siblings. She is greatly loved and survived by numerous nieces and nephews and other extended relatives. Mrs. Williams was a dedicated educator and retired after a long teaching career in the Edgecombe County Public School System.
Family and friends will gather to remember and celebrate her life Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 527 E. Thomas St., Rocky Mount, NC 27802. Visitation starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by Delta Ceremony at 12:30 p.m., and funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Northeastern Cemetery, Rocky Mount.
Live streaming will be available at https://www.sjmbc-rm.org/
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019