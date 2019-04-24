Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madge Boone Vandiver. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 607 South Main Street Louisburg , NC 27549 (919)-496-4731 Send Flowers Obituary

Madge Boone Vandiver



CRAB ORCHARD, KY - Madge Boone Vandiver, of Crab Orchard, KY, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the Willows at Harrodsburg in Harrodsburg, KY on Palm Sunday, how appropriate. Madge was born in Fishing Creek, NC, on January 12, 1924, to the late Rethana Richardson Boone and Elias Boone.



Madge married James T. Vandiver on May 15, 1946 in Newport News, Virginia; they were married for 72 years. From this union came four children that Madge dedicated her life to rearing: Zenolia E. Miller of Louisville, KY, Ronald L. Vandiver of Pflugerville, TX, Dr. Beverly Vandiver of Portage, MI, and Perline Williams of Knightdale, NC. A sister, Ethel Washington of Hampton, VA, as well as four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews, also survive Madge.



Madge is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Luther Boone and Leonard Boone; and sisters Hodges Dale, Winnie Richardson, Francis Davis, Colona Richardson, Arlene Berry, and Ida Silver.



Madge gave her life to Christ at a young age and was a lifetime member and an ardent supporter of Pine Chapel Baptist Church, of Hollister, NC. She gallantly toiled with her husband to integrate the Lincoln County, KY school system in 1960s. She worked enthusiastically as a health provider at Ephraim McDowell Ft. Logan Hospital, in Stanford, KY, for 39 years and dedicated her life to helping others. She enjoyed growing flowers, especially the fern in her living room, and collecting beautiful china. For many years, she was a devoted usher at First Baptist Church of Crab Orchard, KY on Cedar Street.



Visitation will take place Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home, 411 W. Main St., Stanford, KY. Rev. Ralph



Spurlin Funeral Home of Stanford, KY and Richardson Funeral Home of Louisburg, NC are handling service arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, 101 Sander-Brown Building, 800 S. Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40536-0230 or Ephraim McDowell Foundation, 217 S. Third St., Danville, KY 40422 in the name of Madge Boone Vandiver.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Madge Boone VandiverCRAB ORCHARD, KY - Madge Boone Vandiver, of Crab Orchard, KY, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the Willows at Harrodsburg in Harrodsburg, KY on Palm Sunday, how appropriate. Madge was born in Fishing Creek, NC, on January 12, 1924, to the late Rethana Richardson Boone and Elias Boone.Madge married James T. Vandiver on May 15, 1946 in Newport News, Virginia; they were married for 72 years. From this union came four children that Madge dedicated her life to rearing: Zenolia E. Miller of Louisville, KY, Ronald L. Vandiver of Pflugerville, TX, Dr. Beverly Vandiver of Portage, MI, and Perline Williams of Knightdale, NC. A sister, Ethel Washington of Hampton, VA, as well as four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great grandchild, as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews, also survive Madge.Madge is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Luther Boone and Leonard Boone; and sisters Hodges Dale, Winnie Richardson, Francis Davis, Colona Richardson, Arlene Berry, and Ida Silver.Madge gave her life to Christ at a young age and was a lifetime member and an ardent supporter of Pine Chapel Baptist Church, of Hollister, NC. She gallantly toiled with her husband to integrate the Lincoln County, KY school system in 1960s. She worked enthusiastically as a health provider at Ephraim McDowell Ft. Logan Hospital, in Stanford, KY, for 39 years and dedicated her life to helping others. She enjoyed growing flowers, especially the fern in her living room, and collecting beautiful china. For many years, she was a devoted usher at First Baptist Church of Crab Orchard, KY on Cedar Street.Visitation will take place Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 4 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home, 411 W. Main St., Stanford, KY. Rev. Ralph Smith of St. James AME Church, Danville, KY, will be officiating. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25 at Pine Chapel Baptist Church in Hollister, NC, with Rev. Richard Hedgepeth officiating. Visitation with the family will occur at the church, starting at 12:00 p.m., and the funeral services will start at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Pine Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.Spurlin Funeral Home of Stanford, KY and Richardson Funeral Home of Louisburg, NC are handling service arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, 101 Sander-Brown Building, 800 S. Limestone St., Lexington, KY 40536-0230 or Ephraim McDowell Foundation, 217 S. Third St., Danville, KY 40422 in the name of Madge Boone Vandiver.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close