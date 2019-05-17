Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malissie E. Reid. View Sign Service Information Morgan Funerals & Cremations 320 S Glendale Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27801 (252)-985-2635 Send Flowers Obituary

Malissie E. Reid



NUTLEY, NJ - Malissie E. Reid, age 89, also known as "M.E." went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2019. Born in Southampton County Virginia on March 18, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie Delno Richardson and Ava Boone. She was raised by her beloved father, and grandmother Elizabeth Richardson. Malissie's mother died when she was 9 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph Wilbert Reid.



She and her husband operated a successful interior decorating business in northern New Jersey for over 54 years, before retiring to Red Oak, NC. She was a longtime member of Pine Chapel Baptist Church in Hollister, NC, Deaconess Emeritus of First Baptist Church of Nutley, NJ and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Malissie leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters Malissie L. Reid of Nutley, N.J., Melinda Gerrard and husband Robert Gerrard of Short Hills, NJ, Joseph Reid and wife Danilova of Davie, Florida, Anthony Reid and wife Lisa of Nutley, NJ and Jonathan Reid and wife Kenesha of Bloomfield, NJ. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.



A viewing will be held on Sunday May 19 at 1:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at Pine Chapel Baptist Church in Hollister, NC. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Morgan Funerals & Cremations is providing professional services for the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dementia Society of America



