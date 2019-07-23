Guest Book View Sign Service Information Calling hours 10:00 AM Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Shenandoah Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marcus Boyd Proctor



ROCKY MOUNT - Marcus Boyd Proctor, 88, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Gray and Laura Moore Proctor; wife, Patricia Proctor; brothers, Lloyd, Aubrey, and Warren Proctor; and sister, Adelyn Barkley.



He is survived by a son, Boyd Proctor of Belhaven; daughters, Amy Sykes (Earle) and Lynn Whaley (Dennis), all of Rocky Mount.



He also leaves six grandchildren: Jennifer Brigman, Shelly Sykes, Blake Proctor, Laura (Ricky) Skinner, Jay (Adriann) Bryant, and Taylor Whaley; great grandchildren: Alisha, Seraph, Briceson, Judah, Catherine, A.J., and Harper; along with a host of family friends, nieces and nephews.



Marcus worked for China American Tobacco Company and later became self-employed as a licensed electrician. He later joined Abbott Laboratories where he worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed serving others unselfishly by mowing grass, and helping with any tasks, big or small, as needed. He had a servant's heart and will be greatly missed.



His life will be celebrated with a service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 24, at Shenandoah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 am, and other times at the home. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



The family extends a special word of appreciation to Dennis Whaley for his loving care.



While floral tributes are appreciated, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider Shenandoah Baptist Church Building Fund, 3894 Shenandoah Court, Rocky Mount, NC 27803



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Marcus Boyd ProctorROCKY MOUNT - Marcus Boyd Proctor, 88, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Gray and Laura Moore Proctor; wife, Patricia Proctor; brothers, Lloyd, Aubrey, and Warren Proctor; and sister, Adelyn Barkley.He is survived by a son, Boyd Proctor of Belhaven; daughters, Amy Sykes (Earle) and Lynn Whaley (Dennis), all of Rocky Mount.He also leaves six grandchildren: Jennifer Brigman, Shelly Sykes, Blake Proctor, Laura (Ricky) Skinner, Jay (Adriann) Bryant, and Taylor Whaley; great grandchildren: Alisha, Seraph, Briceson, Judah, Catherine, A.J., and Harper; along with a host of family friends, nieces and nephews.Marcus worked for China American Tobacco Company and later became self-employed as a licensed electrician. He later joined Abbott Laboratories where he worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed serving others unselfishly by mowing grass, and helping with any tasks, big or small, as needed. He had a servant's heart and will be greatly missed.His life will be celebrated with a service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 24, at Shenandoah Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 am, and other times at the home. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.The family extends a special word of appreciation to Dennis Whaley for his loving care.While floral tributes are appreciated, those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to consider Shenandoah Baptist Church Building Fund, 3894 Shenandoah Court, Rocky Mount, NC 27803As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close