Margaret Ann Henderson



ENGLEWOOD, FL - Margaret Ann Henderson of Englewood, Florida died at Tidewell Hospice, Venice, FL, on April 22, 2019.



The middle daughter of the late Dulan Eugene Henderson, Jr. and Frances Killebrew Henderson of Scotland Neck, NC, Margaret was born on May 15, 1947 and grew up in Scotland Neck. After graduation from East Carolina College, she eventually settled in Englewood where she taught school. She obtained a Master's in Special Education while living in Englewood.



She is survived by her sisters Frances Jean Henderson of Gastonia, NC and Mary Holly Henderson Bigelow of Richmond, VA and their families.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal cemetery, Scotland Neck. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Trinity Cemetery Fund, 1305 Main Street, Scotland Neck, NC.



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service is assisting with the graveside service. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

