Margaret Ashley Pittman
BATTLEBORO - Margaret Ashley Pittman, 52, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 17, 1966 in Edgecombe County to the late Gerald Pittman and Carolyn Wilder Pittman. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was generous with her time, home and heart. Margaret was a loyal friend.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Ashley Cooper and husband Terence; three precious granddaughters Jenna Ezzell, Emily and Harley Cooper; sisters JoLynne (Jimmy), Mindy Pittman, Deborah Privette (Richard), Shawn Taylor (Haston); brother Brad Pittman; step-father Philip Dunbar; loyal cat Molly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Nash Hospice, especially Letisha Richardson and Debbie Stilly.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service and other times at the home of Ashley and Terence.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pittman family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019