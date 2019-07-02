Margaret Calhoun Joyner



ROCKY MOUNT - Margaret Calhoun Joyner, 96, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born January 6, 1923 in Edgecombe County to the late Mark and Mamie Whitfield Calhoun. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook, gardening, crochet, quilting and flowers. When she was able she was very active in West Mount Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband Leon Joyner and brother Billy Calhoun.



She leaves to cherish her memory son Wayne Joyner and wife Frances; daughter Sandra Joyner; sisters Frances Morris and Peggy Williams; grandchildren Jeffrey (Shannon) Joyner and Dennis (Ashley) Joyner ; Great-grandchildren Blake, Camden and Emma Joyner.



Visitation with family and friends will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Morris and Bobby Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Special thanks to her many caregivers.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram


