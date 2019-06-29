Margaret Delilah Rogers Williams
NASHVILLE - Margaret Delilah Rogers Williams, 89, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born October 19, 1929 in Nash County to the late Phillip Henry and Martha Arnold Rogers. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years Billie Williams; sons Dennis Williams (Debbie), Clarence Williams (Paula), Tommy Williams (Summer); sister, Lillian "Boots" Davis; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Dennis Williams officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stoney Creek Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7987, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Williams family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 29, 2019