Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Eloise Brantley Bissette. View Sign Service Information Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-3197 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Eloise Brantley Bissette



BAILEY - Margaret Eloise Brantley Bissette, 91 of Bailey passed away Tuesday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. The Rev. Charles Robl and Rev. Carlos Castano will officiate.



The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 - 1:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.



Eloise spent her life providing for others. Her contributions during a lifetime of teaching and nursing touched many lives. Whether at home with family, or away with others, she always made a positive difference with everyone. Her loving smile and gentle nature will endure forever in the hearts of many.



Eloise is survived by her sons, Larry Bissette and wife, Joyce of Bennett and Mark Bissette and wife, Cindy of Naples, Florida; grandson, William Bissette of Bailey; great-granddaughter, Olivia Bissette of Bailey and her sister, Peggy Frazier of Hampstead.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Bissette and her parents, Albert Lee and Bessie Collie Brantley.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 6048 Mt. Pleasant Road, Bailey, North Carolina 27807 or the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, North Carolina 27415.



Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Margaret Eloise Brantley BissetteBAILEY - Margaret Eloise Brantley Bissette, 91 of Bailey passed away Tuesday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. The Rev. Charles Robl and Rev. Carlos Castano will officiate.The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 - 1:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.Eloise spent her life providing for others. Her contributions during a lifetime of teaching and nursing touched many lives. Whether at home with family, or away with others, she always made a positive difference with everyone. Her loving smile and gentle nature will endure forever in the hearts of many.Eloise is survived by her sons, Larry Bissette and wife, Joyce of Bennett and Mark Bissette and wife, Cindy of Naples, Florida; grandson, William Bissette of Bailey; great-granddaughter, Olivia Bissette of Bailey and her sister, Peggy Frazier of Hampstead.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Bissette and her parents, Albert Lee and Bessie Collie Brantley.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 6048 Mt. Pleasant Road, Bailey, North Carolina 27807 or the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, North Carolina 27415.Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close