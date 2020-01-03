Margaret Eloise Brantley Bissette
BAILEY - Margaret Eloise Brantley Bissette, 91 of Bailey passed away Tuesday. Her funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Bailey Town Cemetery, Bailey. The Rev. Charles Robl and Rev. Carlos Castano will officiate.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 - 1:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home.
Eloise spent her life providing for others. Her contributions during a lifetime of teaching and nursing touched many lives. Whether at home with family, or away with others, she always made a positive difference with everyone. Her loving smile and gentle nature will endure forever in the hearts of many.
Eloise is survived by her sons, Larry Bissette and wife, Joyce of Bennett and Mark Bissette and wife, Cindy of Naples, Florida; grandson, William Bissette of Bailey; great-granddaughter, Olivia Bissette of Bailey and her sister, Peggy Frazier of Hampstead.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Bissette and her parents, Albert Lee and Bessie Collie Brantley.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 6048 Mt. Pleasant Road, Bailey, North Carolina 27807 or the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, North Carolina 27415.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
