Margaret M. Wright
CONYERS - Margaret Wright (86) of Conyers, Georgia passed Thursday, April 11, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, Georgia 30013. Interment: Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, Georgia 30058.
Viewing/Visitation Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 8:00 PM. Family will be present during the hours of 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., (770)285-6673. To offer condolences and send flowers, please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
