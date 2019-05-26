Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Raynor Morris. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Sanctuary of First Free Will Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM First Free Will Baptist Church 1825 Bethlehem Road Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Raynor Morris



HUBERT - Margaret Raynor Morris, age 79, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Sampson County, NC on May 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Bernice Raynor, Sr. and Rachel Myrtle McNeill Raynor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Morris; brothers, Bernice Fulton Raynor, Jr., Leslie Clifton Raynor, Edgar Millard Raynor; infant sister, Imogene Myrtle Raynor; and sister, Lula "Frances" Raynor Moore.



Margaret was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and a faithful servant of Christ. She retired from Sprint, formally Carolina Telephone. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Pam Morris Taylor and husband, Donald, of Hubert, Wanda Morris Forbes and husband, Terry, of Black Mountain, Tracy Morris Cale and husband, Mike, of Carteret, and Bonnie Morris Diedel and husband, Mike, of Palm Coast, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren, T. J., Michael and Esther Forbes, Brandon and Daniel Cale, Ashley and Joey Diedel, Bonnie Belanger and husband, Daniel, Mathew Taylor and wife, Cindy, Ronald Taylor and wife, Christina, Brittany Kelleher and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Alex, Laura, and Gray Belanger, Leigh Anna, and River Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Branna and Bellamy Kelleher; and several nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 with Rev. Jacky Raper and Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of First Free Will Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Margaret Raynor MorrisHUBERT - Margaret Raynor Morris, age 79, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Sampson County, NC on May 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Bernice Raynor, Sr. and Rachel Myrtle McNeill Raynor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Morris; brothers, Bernice Fulton Raynor, Jr., Leslie Clifton Raynor, Edgar Millard Raynor; infant sister, Imogene Myrtle Raynor; and sister, Lula "Frances" Raynor Moore.Margaret was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and a faithful servant of Christ. She retired from Sprint, formally Carolina Telephone. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Pam Morris Taylor and husband, Donald, of Hubert, Wanda Morris Forbes and husband, Terry, of Black Mountain, Tracy Morris Cale and husband, Mike, of Carteret, and Bonnie Morris Diedel and husband, Mike, of Palm Coast, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren, T. J., Michael and Esther Forbes, Brandon and Daniel Cale, Ashley and Joey Diedel, Bonnie Belanger and husband, Daniel, Mathew Taylor and wife, Cindy, Ronald Taylor and wife, Christina, Brittany Kelleher and husband, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Alex, Laura, and Gray Belanger, Leigh Anna, and River Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Branna and Bellamy Kelleher; and several nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 with Rev. Jacky Raper and Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of First Free Will Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 1825 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close