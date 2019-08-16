Margaret Ruth Smith Flora
ROCKY MOUNT - With her beloved daughters by her side, Margaret Ruth Smith Flora, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elizabeth P. Smith, and her husband of fifty-nine years, John Mark Flora.
She leaves a lifetime of treasured memories for her loving family that includes two daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda F. and Steven Thibodeau, and Norma F. and Ken Archer; her loving nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces; two dear friends, Norma Jean Pridgen and Lucille (Lulu) Sharpe; and her devoted pastor and church family.
Ruth accepted you as you were and made you feel welcome with opened arms. She had a quick wit, a loving smile and a kind word for everyone.
Please join family and friends for a special celebration of Mrs. Flora's life, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Memorial Baptist Church, 5399 Old Wilson Rd., Rocky Mount, NC. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Burial will take place later in the day at People's Chapel Cemetery, Elm City.
While floral tributes are appreciated, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Memorial Baptist Church.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019