Margaret Thompson Newsome
ROCKY MOUNT - Margaret Thompson Newsome, 79, passed away January 1, 2020. She was born April 17, 1940 to the late Jim S. Thompson and Viola W. Thompson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Frank Newsome; sister Ann Parker; brother Hillery Thompson and a son-in-law Jeff Rackley.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter Wendy Newsome Rackley; her son Jeffery Glenn Newsome (Shelley); grandchildren Lauren Brooke Joyner, Laura King Boneau (Robert) and Kelly King; great grandchild Maddie Boneau; brothers, Tommy Thompson (Shelby) and James Thompson (Georgia).
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A visitation will be held after the service at the home of Wendy Rackley 1230 Thorpe Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020