Margie Gray Joyner



ROCKY MOUNT - Margie Gray Joyner, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on April 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late John Luther and Effie Batts Joyner. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Fannie Joyner, Ocie Joyner, Nurney Joyner, Oliver Joyner, Linda Tyson, Alton Joyner, Reba Carpenter, Judy Nelms Horchler and Doris Poplin.



Margie leaves behind to cherish her memory, Velma Winstead (Dixie), Delton Joyner (Lois) and Chessel Joyner. She is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and numerous great-and great-great nieces and nephews.



Margie worked on the family farm with her siblings during the depression. She loved southern gospel music and cats. She had the most unique and contagious giggle. She always had a smile on her face and hugs to share.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Edmondson of West Wilson Church of God officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives following the service until 3:00 PM, there will be a private burial.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

